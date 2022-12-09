Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

