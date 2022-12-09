Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

