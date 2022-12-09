Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$34.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.