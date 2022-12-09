Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.92.
CWB opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.56. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
