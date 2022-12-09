Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Cerus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

