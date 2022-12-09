Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.