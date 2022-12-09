Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Capital Southwest stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $27.10.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
