Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

