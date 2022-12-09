Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.20 EPS.

Capri Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,935. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

