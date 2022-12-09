Caption Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Caption Management LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,189 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 1,452,813 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SONO opened at $17.80 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.