Caption Management LLC Sells 362,493 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Caption Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,493 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

