Caption Management LLC Sells 362,493 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Caption Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,493 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.
Altimmune Price Performance
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.