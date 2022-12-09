Caption Management LLC Trims Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Caption Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 41.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

