Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.31

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.76 billion and $154.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.82 or 0.07380653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464,905,895 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

