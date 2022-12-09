CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. CarGurus also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

CarGurus Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

