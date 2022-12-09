Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 3,444 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.