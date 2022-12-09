Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 473 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.