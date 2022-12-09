Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 20,138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3,279.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

