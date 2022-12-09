Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

