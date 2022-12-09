Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $42.58 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

