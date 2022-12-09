Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

