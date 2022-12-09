Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

