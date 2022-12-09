Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 229 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.