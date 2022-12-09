Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 32 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $43,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $606.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.83. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

