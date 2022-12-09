Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 383.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

