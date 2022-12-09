Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

