Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 24,441 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

