Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 710 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $48.87 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $57.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

