Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,931,000 after purchasing an additional 213,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

