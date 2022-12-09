Carter Bankshares’ (CARE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
