Carter Bankshares’ (CARE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.