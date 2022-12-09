Cartesi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.18 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $89.29 million and $43.18 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00508413 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.55 or 0.30389359 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,609,766 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.