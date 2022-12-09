Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0294

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $311.02 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,344,061,604 coins and its circulating supply is 10,572,195,966 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,343,679,994 with 10,571,840,321 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02927628 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,990,506.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

