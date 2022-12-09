Casper Market Cap Hits $314.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Casper has a market capitalization of $314.61 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,345,414,411 coins and its circulating supply is 10,573,456,726 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,343,679,994 with 10,571,840,321 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02927628 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,990,506.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

