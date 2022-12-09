Caxton Associates LP Acquires 5,941 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $115.15 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

