Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 113,790 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 495,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

