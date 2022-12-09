Caxton Associates LP Has $882,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

