Caxton Associates LP Makes New $819,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

