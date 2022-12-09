Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,946,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

