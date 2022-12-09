Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Rite Aid as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Price Performance

NYSE RAD opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.