Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after buying an additional 502,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $292.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

