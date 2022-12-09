Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 13,915 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $51.54 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

