CDbio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,296.83 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One CDbio token can now be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00023155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $38,296.83 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $952.53 or 0.05553804 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00504410 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.02 or 0.30150064 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
