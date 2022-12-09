CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0954 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $76.87 million and $5.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00241406 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09589631 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,674,097.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

