Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $351,513.02

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.56 million and approximately $351,513.02 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,676,389 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

