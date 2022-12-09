Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

