Centiva Capital LP Has $2.57 Million Stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of NorthView Acquisition worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVAC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

