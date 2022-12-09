Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,793 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.45% of Slam worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Slam by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 639,622 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Slam by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 454,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

