Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,166,388. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $106.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

