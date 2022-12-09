Centiva Capital LP Purchases 11,060 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

