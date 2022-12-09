Cerus Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CERS opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.08. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 403,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

