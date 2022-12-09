CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CF Industries worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,182,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,509,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 10,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,084. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

