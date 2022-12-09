CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,163,003 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.