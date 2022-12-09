CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.62 Million in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 413,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

